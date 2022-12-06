Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The 15 existing wind turbines, west of Hawkeye, may soon receive an upgrade after the Fayette County Supervisors approved a conditional/special permit Monday to repower the structures.

Justin Fike, who represented Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation, informed the supervisors that the project includes replacing the wind turbines’ housing, hub, blades, and internal turbine components with new equipment. Greenbacker owns Bethel Wind Energy (Hawkeye wind farm).

