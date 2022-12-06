The 15 existing wind turbines, west of Hawkeye, may soon receive an upgrade after the Fayette County Supervisors approved a conditional/special permit Monday to repower the structures.
Justin Fike, who represented Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation, informed the supervisors that the project includes replacing the wind turbines’ housing, hub, blades, and internal turbine components with new equipment. Greenbacker owns Bethel Wind Energy (Hawkeye wind farm).
“This extends the useful life of the wind farm project and increases reliability,” Fike said. “It also increases the rental payments of the participating landowners over the extended life of the project.”
Fike did confirm that a recent state bill does not allow for tax abatements to restart after a repower project.
While reporting the existing foundations and towers will be reused, Fike noted the upgrade includes the installation of an aircraft detection lighting (ADLS) system. The system provides a continuous 360-degree radar surveillance of the airspace around the wind farm. The new system eliminates the need for the FAA red lights located at the top of the towers to flash continuously. When the project is completed, the lights will be activated only when aircraft are detected at a defined outer perimeter or if the ADLS malfunctions.
The repowered turbines will see an increase in the diameter of their rotors of approximately 90 feet and the overall turbine (tip) height will increase by 45 feet. While soil compaction was a chief concern by landowners during the original construction, Fink said equipment advancements have eliminated the need to cross entire fields to complete installation.
According to Fike and Fayette County Planning and Zoning Administrator Catherine Miller, all landowners have approved the project and all but two property occupants have signed off on the proposal. The supervisors approved the permit request, pending a road use agreement with the Fayette County Engineer’s Office.
With the approved support of the permit request by the Fayette County Supervisors and Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission, the request will go before the Fayette County Board of Adjustment for final approval. If approved, the goal is to break ground on the repower construction project July 31, 2023. Fike estimated the project could take 4-6 months to complete. The construction is projected to create 80 short-term jobs, including 40-50 hires in Iowa.
Earlier, the supervisors approved a construction agreement between the City of Maynard and Fayette County for the replacement of the Maynard bridge on County Road W25.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz noted that as part of the agreement, the City of Maynard has agreed to pay $25,000 in engineering costs. The estimated construction cost of the project is $1 million. A federal grant for up to $1.5 million has been awarded to the project. Fantz later explained that the project design will be completed over the next year, with construction currently slated for 2024.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Approved an updated multiplication factor of 7.48 to calculate the fair market value to purchase rights-of-way for CY 2023.
• Appointed Jay Villont to the Civil Service Commission to fill the vacancy of Trudy Campbell.
• Approved the Northeast Iowa workforce Area Chief Elected Officials shared Liability Agreement.
• Listened to a presentation regarding outsourcing needs in human resources (HR) from Tiffany Johansen of HR Solutions.