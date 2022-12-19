With both Christmas and the first day of winter only days away, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning for Oelwein and the surrounding area, which extends through Sunday.
A Monday morning statement identified the warning covering numerous counties across southeast Minnesota, southwest and central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. Among the locations in Iowa that should expect hazardous conditions are those in Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Clayton, and Fayette Counties.
According to the weather statement, while light snow was expected Monday and Monday night, the period from Tuesday through Sunday is anticipated to bring, at once, extensive snowfall, powerful winds, and extreme cold.
As of Monday afternoon, the statement explained, “confidence is increasing for a powerful winter storm to impact the region with accumulating snow, strong winds and blowing snow late Wednesday through early Saturday. Widespread, significant travel impacts are possible across the region.”
“Bitterly cold air will build into the region,” the statement continued, “with wind chills as low as 25 below to 40 below zero expected at times, lowest late this week,”
More specifically, the current forecast calls for below-zero wind chills by Tuesday, with nightly lows hovering between -1 and -12 through Sunday. An inch to three inches of new snow is possible Wednesday afternoon and night, with steady snow likely on Thursday as well as Friday morning. During the period, winds will also be heavy, making both wind-chills plummet and driving hazardous, with blowing snow region-wide.
As the week continues, high temperatures are forecasted to fall from 13 degrees on Wednesday to -1 on Friday.
According to KWWL, while snow is expected to be heavy across the region by Wednesday night, the amount of snow that will fall remains “the least certain aspect of this storm, but it will likely be the biggest of the season thus far.” Additionally, the high winds by Thursday “will certainly create blizzard-like conditions, especially with the fresh snow, making travel difficult to impossible for possibly a day or two.”