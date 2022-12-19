Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Image courtesy the National Weather Service/www.weather.gov

With both Christmas and the first day of winter only days away, the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook warning for Oelwein and the surrounding area, which extends through Sunday.

A Monday morning statement identified the warning covering numerous counties across southeast Minnesota, southwest and central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. Among the locations in Iowa that should expect hazardous conditions are those in Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Clayton, and Fayette Counties.

