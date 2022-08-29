Mara Danyce Zegarac-Jasper, Dunkerton, who co-owns Hazleton-based Jasper’s RV Center LLC with her husband Dan, had two photos recognized in the Iowa State Fair Photography Contest on Aug. 10.
“This is the first time I had ever submitted photos to the state fair, so I was thrilled I got two,” she told the Daily Register. She submitted four.
Her top photo placed second the category, “People,” under color photography for adults.
It depicts a girl, her granddaughter Kenzie Jasper, of Dunkerton, with a monarch butterfly on her nose while tagging the pollinators. It was taken five years ago when Kenzie — now 11 — was 6.
“They do the monarch tagging every year at Fontana Park,” Zegarac-Jasper said, noting this has tended to occur in late August or early September.
Her other recognized photo got an honorable mention in the category, “Things and Still Life,” under black and white photography for adults. The photo, taken last April, depicts a jet crossing in front of the moon.
She said she enjoys photographing the night sky.
“Every time the moon changes phases or we have a nice clear night sky I’ll go out and take pictures of the moon,” Zegarac-Jasper said.
“Fortunately, I had it on rapid fire so I got a whole sequence of the jet coming up to the moon and across it. And it was in focus, that was even better,” she said.