Mara Danyce Zegarac-Jasper, Dunkerton, who co-owns Hazleton-based Jasper’s RV Center LLC with her husband Dan, had two photos recognized in the Iowa State Fair Photography Contest on Aug. 10.

“This is the first time I had ever submitted photos to the state fair, so I was thrilled I got two,” she told the Daily Register. She submitted four.

