“Here we go,” said Hazleton Mayor Darin Hayzlett as he ceremoniously cut the red streamer stretched across the north entrance to the Hazleton Mobile Home Park (HMHP, LLC) Saturday morning.
Mayor Hayzlett said he couldn’t be more proud of the efforts of IMPACT Communities in transforming a blighted, decades-old trailer park into a welcoming living space for Hazleton.
“This is such a great improvement over what it once was,” Hayzlett said. “They have all worked hard to make this renovation possible and add more positive housing options in Hazleton.”
Lisa Wood, HMHP community manager, said there are 47 units onsite. She, along with IMPACT Communities employees from Cedar Falls, hosted a grand opening Saturday to mark the progress of a year-long project. Food, refreshments, tours and music were all part of the celebration.
“We have five for sale right now and eight more that are currently under renovations. We are also bringing in five more new homes in the coming weeks,” Wood said. “It’s an exciting time to be part of this renovation.”
Wood said IMPACT Communities, which owns several manufactured housing communities in several states, has worked on the Hazleton transformation at the west edge of town for about a year. They started with remodeling a couple of mobile homes and just kept going. In addition to remodeled home, there are new homes available and more on the way.
Steve Spencer, community manager at Five Seasons Mobile Home Park in Cedar Falls, said IMPACT maintenance has worked really hard to get rid of old trailers. He said they scrapped out at least 10.
“It was a great investment made from all IMPACT Communities to make this happen in Hazleton,” Spencer said.
Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski said the change is really noticeable and is having a positive effect on the whole community.
“Cleaning up this mobile home park has improved the quality of life for residents immensely. We are really glad to see this happen for Hazleton,” Sheriff Buzynski said.
Where there once was accumulation of junk and dilapidated structures, there are now flowerbeds and clean, livable mobile homes. The newest change has been new blacktop throughout the mobile home park making traveling for both drivers and pedestrians much better, as well as improving the aesthetics of the neighborhood.
“Everybody wins when improvements like this are made,” said Hayzlett. “Hazleton is doing some really positive things and we’re Hazleton proud.”