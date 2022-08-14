Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“Here we go,” said Hazleton Mayor Darin Hayzlett as he ceremoniously cut the red streamer stretched across the north entrance to the Hazleton Mobile Home Park (HMHP, LLC) Saturday morning.

Mayor Hayzlett said he couldn’t be more proud of the efforts of IMPACT Communities in transforming a blighted, decades-old trailer park into a welcoming living space for Hazleton.

Tags

Trending Food Videos