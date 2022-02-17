HAZLETON — The Hazleton Fire Department is operating under new leadership following City Council’s approval of appointments at Wednesday night’s proceedings.
Hazleton Mayor Darin Hayzlett preluded the appointments with a resolution accepting the resignations of seven members of the fire department: Arne Dettbarn, Julie Dettbarn, Chad Dettbarn, Jennifer Dettbarn, Michelle Smith, Jon King and Candace King. A letter collectively announcing their resignations had been presented by former Fire Chief Arne Dettbarn at the beginning of a special Council session on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The letter stated the resignations were effective that date.
The mayor stated each of the seven had been afforded an opportunity to withdraw their voluntary resignation, but none did so. Therefore, he presented the resolution for Council’s vote, and the resignations were unanimously accepted.
The action was followed with a second resolution approving the appointment of new officers to the Hazleton Fire Department as follows; Fire Chief Dustin Dettbarn, Assistant Chief Shawn Streittmatter, Deputy Chief Matt Ciesielski, President Anthony Schuler, Vice President Rob Shoff, Treasurer Shawn Streittmatter and Secretary Jordan Staffenhagen. It is noted here that the Hazleton Fire Department is fully staffed with trained firefighters and EMS personnel.
City Clerk Cole Passick gave an update on the city’s plans for a new water meter system for all residents and businesses. He is working on proposals for multiple companies to submit bids. He said it would take a couple of months to get the proposals ready. Passick explained the project is expected to go through at no cost to citizens by utilizing American Rescue Plan funds that are specifically earmarked for water/sewer and COVID-related expenses for the city.
Mayor Hayzlett said the new system will be able to read meters from the city clerk’s office computer. The fully digital system will also be able to detect and pinpoint any leaks right away, as the new meters can be set to read every hour, whereas the old meters are only read once a month. The mayor said this new system should alleviate reports of extremely large water bills that happen when a leak goes undetected for a long time.
Hazleton Commercial Club President Amy Streittmatter reported on fundraising to support the planned Hazleton Days for June 10-11. She said members are looking at making it a weekend event, with adult activities on Friday, a parade, vendors, kids’ games, etc., on Saturday and wind-down/cleanup on Sunday. The Thursday night Bingo at the Hazleton Legion Hall is their most successful fundraising activity to-date.
Streittmatter said the club would like to see the city add more electric outlets throughout City Park to better accommodate vendors and activities. Commercial Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday each month at the legion hall and volunteers are welcome.
Tony McAllister reported from United Neighbors that the service group is looking for projects that could use their help in the community. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday each month at Trinity United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome to volunteer and/or bring ideas.
Looking toward spring, the Council also approved getting a key to the water pump at City Park to Mary Davis so the local Hazleton Bloomers can water flowers in the planters throughout the downtown and at Veterans Park during the summer.