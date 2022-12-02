The Hazleton City Council will focus on a 28E agreement with the Hazleton Township over fire protection services when it meets in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Misconceptions regarding the agreement and what it means to both the city and township have some residents concerned, as read in an open forum published in the Oelwein Daily Register Wednesday, Nov. 30. The newspaper sat down with Hazleton city and township representatives Friday morning, Dec. 2, to have the 28E agreement explained.
Hazleton Township Trustee Anthony Schuler said the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors informed the trustees there has to be a legal document stating fire protection will be provided to township residents. Even though there may be a verbal agreement or gentleman’s handshake acknowledging protection, it must be officially documented.
Schuler said the agreement (28E) also must be initiated from the city, since the fire department is under city ownership. The city has since drawn up a 28E agreement for fire protection services between the city of Hazleton and Hazleton Township. The agreement has been approved by the township trustees and was also approved by the fire department at its meeting Thursday, Dec. 1.
The agreement calls for forming an Emergency Services Advisory Board consisting of one trustee from the township, Schuler, one elected official of the city, Danette Lujan, and the city’s fire chief Shawn Streittmatter. This board will determine the fiscal year budget for the fire department with the city and township equally splitting cost sharing.
Hazleton Mayor Darin Hayzlett said, “The 2022 budget had a $19,000 shortfall. The fire department requested a budget of $39,000 but the city could only afford $23,700. There are no documents on file as to how much of taxes in the rural area go to the fire department.”
Schuler said the township collects two different taxes, one for cemetery and one for fire protection. The levy amounts to roughly 17.5 cents per $1,000 assessed property value per person in the township. He said that figures to approximately $10,000 generated for each (cemetery and fire protection) per year.
“So, the township residents are already being taxed for fire protection, but the money is not going anywhere,” Schuler said, further explaining the township has simply put the majority of the tax funds in a CD reserve. “The money is not being utilized where it should be.”
Under the 28E agreement, both city and township will split budget costs and if there are funds left in the budget, they will go into a CD for Fire Capital outlay. The township will be billed quarterly for its share of the costs.
Township residents have expressed concern that their taxes will go up to meet demands of this new agreement, should their portion of the cost sharing exceed the $10,000 currently paid per year. However, the Buchanan County Assistant Attorney informed the township trustees they will be able to use part of the existing $119,988 Fire Reserve to offset the cost and keep taxes flat. (This paragraph of information came from the Public Notice of the Oct. 12, 2022, Hazleton City Council and Hazleton Township meeting.)
Another area of concern was insurance rates or possibly increases.
City Clerk Cole Passick explained the insurance rates are already set and won’t change with the 28E agreement, because the fire district (which is the whole township) is remaining the same. He said if the township trustees had chosen to split up into various fire districts serviced by other fire departments such as Oelwein, Aurora, or Independence, then insurance rates could rise depending on the distance the fire department had to travel to get to each district. With the Hazleton Fire Department being centrally located within Hazleton Township, the response time has little variation in the district.
“It comes down to all documents, all expenditures have to be accounted for,” Passick said. “It’s part of the state code and we have the responsibility to abide by it. We are not trying to hide anything.”
Passick added that the city clerk’s office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and anyone can come in and request to look at any public documents.
“There were no checks and balances before. Moving forward as a city and as a great fire department, we need to change that,” Hayzlett said. “We want to make this the best fire department it can be.”