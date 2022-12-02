Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Hazleton City Council will focus on a 28E agreement with the Hazleton Township over fire protection services when it meets in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Misconceptions regarding the agreement and what it means to both the city and township have some residents concerned, as read in an open forum published in the Oelwein Daily Register Wednesday, Nov. 30. The newspaper sat down with Hazleton city and township representatives Friday morning, Dec. 2, to have the 28E agreement explained.

