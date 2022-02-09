The city of Hazleton’s new mayor Darin Hayzlett is about a month-and-a-half into his new position and says without hesitation that the city has a good working Council.
“Everyone works well together and we’re getting things done,” he said. Hayzlett had to make a choice at the end of 2021 after no one ran for the mayor’s seat in the November election. Former Mayor Liz Miller had decided not to run for another term, which left the seat to be filled.
“I had to make the decision to stay on the Council or take the mayor’s position. I had two years left on my four-year Council term,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.
With Hayzlett moving into the mayor’s post, that left a vacancy on the Council. The city posted a public notice and published it in the Oelwein Daily Register that the Council planned to fill the vacancy by appointment. Residents who opposed the idea had the option to file a petition requesting the vacancy be filled by special election within 14 days of the public notice or within 14 days after the appointment was made.
Hayzlett said there was no petition filed with the city clerk and Steve Horan was subsequently appointment to fill the Council vacancy at the Jan. 19 meeting. He will serve in that position through the two years left on Hayzlett’s former Council term.
Hayzlett said with the hiring of the town’s new Public Works Director Gary Corkery, and the addition last year of new City Clerk Cole Passick, the city is in good hands.
“Cole is a huge asset to the city. He is professional on every level, learns more every day, and makes sure we are operating according to established policies. Gary has a lot of experience after working for the Independence Street Department and is doing a great job for us, as well,” Hayzlett said.
The mayor said the Council hopes to rectify the city’s issues with water meters as they work on getting new water meters for the entire city. The new meters will be all digitalized, wifi readable and include new software for the clerk’s office. Hayzlett said currently there are approximately 30 houses in Hazleton for which the water usage is estimated every month because the meters are not working properly. With the utility being a primary operation for the community, the upgrade is very much needed. The mayor said the new system will go in at no cost to taxpayers.
The city also wrote a grant for new signage and barricades to be used for events and as needed around town.
“There are positive things we are working on for the city,” Hayzlett said. “In addition to better transparency in government, we are working to get Hazleton back to a town where young people want to come and live.”