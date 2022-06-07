Hazleton Haze Daze returns June 10-11 with family fun

The Hazleton Commercial Club, along with Hazleton Fire & EMS, has put together a fun-packed two day event for the weekend June 10-11. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, organizers have given the popular town celebration the theme, “Back Into the Haze,” and filled Friday and Saturday with lots of events to make up for lost time.
Craft and food vendors kick off events Friday, with a “Can Jam” Tournament starting at 6 p.m. by the tennis courts and live music by the band 3rd Offense from 8-11 p.m. This is the first year that Haze Daze will have a cash-prize Can Jam Tournament ($20 per team) that has a goal of scoring points by strategically tossing, hitting, diverting and stuffing a flying disc into a goal.
Saturday events start early with a pancake, ham and egg breakfast at Hazleton Legion Hall 7:30-9:30 a.m. by the Hazleton Trinity United Methodist Church. Vendors will offer crafts, tools and toys, including offerings from the local Amish community. Food vendors will be serving ribs, grilled meats and trimmings, ice cream dishes and sundaes, snow cones, fresh popcorn, soft drinks and more.
The Haze Daze Big Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with entries utilizing the “Back Into The Haze” theme. Riding in the parade will be Grand Marshals Joanne VanCleave and Hazel Kout and Hazleton Citizen of the Year John Stratton. Also riding in the parade will be Prince Tristan Ekstrand and Princess Nissa McCorkle; they were selected by a coloring contest.
Kids’ activities begin as soon as the parade ends, with barrel train rides, cakewalk games all day, and chances to win prizes darting balloons, throwing rings over large pop bottles and suckers, prize fishing for the younger set (everybody wins) and for the first time, a version of the popular Plinko game. Bingo games with cash prizes will operate in the main park shelter from 1-3 p.m. Kids’ water ball challenges will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on South First Street.
A large group of Civil War Reenactors will have cannon demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., an infantry event at 12:30 and a scrimmage at 2:30. There is no cost to watch, and the reenactors enjoy interacting with the audience between scheduled events.
Evening events start early, with Hazleton Fire & EMS hosting this year’s bean bag (cornhole) tournament Saturday. There are 16 team spots available. It will be a $25 entry per team with a 100% payback (double elimination) for first, second and third places. Persons can message the fire department on Facebook or contact Jared Little or Dustin Dettbarn to sign up your team.
Music by DJ Ozzie also starts at 3 p.m. and continues until 11 p.m.
Raffle tickets will be available all day from most Commercial Club members throughout the park with chances to win one of the three cash prizes; drawing Saturday evening 9 p.m., and ticketholders don’t need to be present to win.