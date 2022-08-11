A pair of 18-year-olds from Hazleton and Manchester are facing sexual abuse charges after Manchester Police arrested nine people following a two-month investigation. All nine are being charged with drug crimes.
Manchester Police Chief James R. Hauschild issued a news release on Thursday listing the arrests and charges.
Dayton Kearns, 18, of Hazleton is charged with 10 felony counts: five of second-degree sexual abuse (Class B), continuous sexual abuse of a child (Class B); three of drug distribution to a person under 18 (Class B), delivery of a controlled substance (Class C) and a prohibited acts prescription drug violation (Class C).
He is also charged with multiple serious misdemeanors: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, gathering where marijuana used, possession of prescription drug, and possession of a controlled substance, as well as the simple misdemeanor of trespass.
Scott Beck, 18 of Manchester, is charged with second-degree sexual abuse (Class B felony), two counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), four counts of drug distribution violation to an underage person (Class B felony, third-offense possession of a controlled substance (aggravated misdemeanor), three counts of possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), gathering where marijuana is used (serious misdemeanor) and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
James Cole, 18, of Winthrop, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor).
Four juveniles were also arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor).
Two juveniles were arrested on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
According to court documents, Kearns has already appeared in court on drug charges linked to his alleged actions on Feb. 16 in Manchester. He pleaded not guilty.
Kearns, who has completed school up to 8th grade, has no job and was approved for a court-appointed attorney, court documents say.
Filings on all other counts were not available by Thursday.