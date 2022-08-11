Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A pair of 18-year-olds from Hazleton and Manchester are facing sexual abuse charges after Manchester Police arrested nine people following a two-month investigation. All nine are being charged with drug crimes.

Manchester Police Chief James R. Hauschild issued a news release on Thursday listing the arrests and charges.

