A Hazleton man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to stab another person northwest of the city last week.
Brian Lee Beesecker, 49, formerly of Fairbank, was arrested Thursday at his Hazleton home on a Fayette County warrant. He made his initial court appearance Friday on the Class B felony. His bail was set at $50,000 cash only.
According to a Fayette County Sheriff's Office news release, at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the department took a report of an argument between two males in the 2000 block of Willow Road. Both fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival. An investigation concluded that the argument escalated from verbal to physical and Beesecker had tried to stab the other male.
According to the criminal complaint filed by a Fayette County Sheriff's deputy, Beesecker told the other male he was going to kill him by stabbing him in the neck.
An arrest warrant for attempted murder was issued Wednesday, Beesecker was arrested Thursday and incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Buchannan County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department and Iowa State Patrol.
This incident remains under investigation and more charges may be filed.
Beesecker was already facing charges of violating a no contact order in the same vicinity. The order had been issued Sept. 1, and on Sept. 17 the protected party reported that Beesecker had come to her home at about 5 p.m., knocked of the front and back doors and attempted to speak with her before leaving. Although home, she did not respond to him but did secure the doors, according to court documents.
Beesecker was in court and charged on Sept. 20 with simple misdemeanor violation of a no contact order and released on a $300 unsecured bond. His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 6
He was charged with the same offense on Sept. 21, after a deputy located him in his gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck near the protected party's home at about 1:20 a.m. Beesecker said he was there to talk to the protected party, according to the criminal complaint.
Beesecker made his initial court appearance later that morning and was released from jail on a $1,000 unsecured appearance bond.
He has been appointed an attorney at state expense by the court.
According to his application for counsel, he works full time in manufacturing.