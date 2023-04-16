The Hazleton community was struck by tragedy over the weekend as word spread of the death and serious injury of local business owners Brad and Sara Johnson. The couple was returning to Hazleton on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle when they were in an accident just a mile west of town on county road C57 shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol’s report, the Johnsons were traveling east toward Hazleton going through the curve where Indiana Avenue intersects C57. For an unknown reason, Brad lost control of the 2012 HD and the motorcycle crashed on the south shoulder of the road. Both Brad and Sara were thrown from the bike into the south ditch. Brad was killed and Sara was taken to MercyOne Oelwein and airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City with injuries.
Authorities speculate Johnson may have swerved to miss an animal in the road, and caused him to lose control of the bike. The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office,
Hazleton Fire and Rescue, Reiff Funeral Home of Independence, MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance, Lifeguard, and Midwest Collision.
Well-liked and respected in the community, the Johnsons own and operate Fat Boys Saloon on Main Street in Hazleton. The popular eating and entertainment establishment was known for sponsoring and supporting fundraising rides, poker runs, and memorial rides, along with community events. It was reported friends and neighbors were gathering there Sunday to support one another and the families of Sara and Brad.