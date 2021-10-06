INDEPENDENCE — A Hazleton man received 17 years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase in November.
Kim Robin Tielebein, was sentenced March 3 to 17 years in prison in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County.
On Feb. 26, a jury found Tielebein guilty of operating while intoxicated and eluding or attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle on Nov. 5, 2020, according to a news release from the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office. Tielebein had prior convictions on the same counts in 2015. He also had been convicted that year of possession of a firearm as a domestic violence offender and then in 2017 of felony arson.
Tielebein was sentenced to consecutive terms of two years for second-offense operating while intoxicated and 15 years for second-offense eluding or attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle as a habitual felon.
Tielebein was also ordered to pay of fine of $1,875 plus various surcharges, obtain and follow the recommendations of a substance abuse evaluation, complete a course for drinking drivers, pay any victim restitution, submit a physical specimen to the State for DNA profiling and his driving privileges were revoked.
The charges against Tielebein arose from the Nov. 5, 2020, high speed pursuit by law enforcement officers.