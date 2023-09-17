Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.