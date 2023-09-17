HAZLETON — As project administrator for Impact Cares, Tory Wilson’s job is to crisscross the country, helping people in need of maintenance, who may be elderly, ailing or down on their luck. Impact Cares had checked off 11 of 61 projects on the to-do list for the Hazleton Manufactured Home Community by the day before an estimated 60 to 70 volunteers attended a workday on Saturday, Sept. 9.
“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll do a bunch more,” Wilson said Friday, Sept. 8.
Leonard and Janet Green’s deck was one of those projects.
The Greens have owned their lot in the Hazleton Manufactured Home Community for 48 years. Their son was born there. They are on their third trailer.
Leonard used to do carpentry but said he is no longer able to climb a ladder owing to a certain kind of tremor that happens when he’s standing still. He also has a foot injury that made it difficult to climb stairs.
A gentleman showed up at their door offering to wash their house for free and asked what else they could do for them.
“I said we need a new deck and stairs. They built us the most beautiful deck and stairs you could ever imagine. I was just in tears when I saw it,” Janet Green said.
“This is a tremendous, tremendous blessing from God,” she said.
Community resident Mary Kinser is confined to a wheelchair most of the time, and is not supposed to lift more than two pounds. She pointed to a series of afflictions, including multiple sclerosis and five missing cushioning discs in the vertebrae of her back that she said makes walking “almost impossible.” Add to that past
relationship tumult and a tough battle with stage three uterine cancer.
Kinser had a tiny deck with five steps and an automated wheelchair she was unable to lower to the bottom of the steps because her arms only reached it to step three. She would have to let fall the 200-pound chair while hoping it didn’t close or fall over and break the automated joystick. Going up stairs, she has to lift the chair from the bottom of the steps, with her sister lifting it up the steps backward.
“I’m not supposed to lift anything over two pounds. So I’m lifting this 200 pound chair. In the back of (our) minds we know one wrong move, I’m a quadriplegic,” Kinser said.
When property manager Madison Young contacted Kinser about the opportunity, Kinser hesitated at first taking the help, saying she didn’t need it as badly as others.
“She’s like, ‘I need you to talk to them,’” Kinser said. So she briefly told her story to Impact Cares employee Cindy Schwalm.
Workers constructed a new deck with a wheelchair ramp which volunteers from the Evangelical Free Church of Oelwein were staining and installing pavers below last Saturday.
Kinser described how the ramp has greatly increased her ability to leave the house.
“In the past year I’ve probably left the house 10 times. This wheelchair ramp has probably been in a week and a half now. I bet I’ve left 20 times,” Kinser said.
“I’m such an independent person that just being able to help (my sister) bring in groceries or just anything from the car to here, it means so much to me, and to her too,” Kinser said.
“Just the freedom that this will give me. I have a larger service dog because I fall a lot. We used to always (go on walks).”
She had been confined to her house about a year.
“Now that I got to walk him down the ramp the other day, he’s like ‘Mom, this is so awesome,’” Kinser said. “We got our life back. And today’s my birthday (Sept. 9). So to do this on my birthday, words can’t describe.”
Evangelical Free Church volunteer Madison Driscoll worked on Kinser’s property alongside her family, pastor’s wife Laura Rife, and others.
“It’s hard to imagine not being able to walk out whenever I want to,” Madison said. “Just hearing them express their gratitude, helps figure out how desperately they need the deck or (ramp) even if it’s just a simple task.”
Nicole Moffatt works a hybrid remote and in-person office job. She purchased her mobile home sight unseen on a song, only to discover the roof leaked. There had been a leaky skylight, and shingles missing. She was saving to fix it.
After Impact Cares staff toured the trailer, they determined she had been keeping it in shape indoors and was planning to continue living there.
Two weeks later they showed up and did extensive work, that has included fixing her roof, repairing rotted parts of her deck and the skirting on the home.
Dave and Terri Reynolds, a Cedaredge, Colorado couple, founded Impact Cares with Wilson about six years ago. Dave worked as an accountant briefly before determining he didn’t like sitting behind a desk. They took a leap of faith and purchased a mobile home park over three decades ago and did proactive maintenance for their residents.
“Through the years, they’ve been very blessed and business has grown a lot. They wanted to give back,” Wilson explained.
“About six years ago they got together with me and we started doing a few projects here and there, and we liked what we were doing. They love helping people out, love building community, love helping people who are down on their luck. It’s an unusual thing that they’re doing but it’s so amazing that they give so much back,” Wilson said.
They employ a small staff, come in early and assess the situation to find out where they can do the most good. Then they enlist volunteers who live nearby, which might be local organizations, churches or sports teams.
“We have one big project day that we work on. During that project day we try and get as much done as possible,” Wilson said.
They fixed plumbing for more than one resident, including a senior citizen who was a shut-in whose pipes had burst, who hadn’t had water since whenever that happened — since the weather was freezing.
“We had to find an adopted grandchild of hers for her to answer the door. (The place) was in dire need (of repair),” Wilson said.
They were building about three decks total and put skirting on maybe five homes, Wilson said leading up to the work day, in addition to the roof and wheelchair ramp discussed. “A lot of power washing and painting,” he said. All at no charge.
“We want to help people out with fixing their home, a new deck or fixing water lines. That’s important to us. But sharing the love of God and Christ are by far the most important to me,” Wilson said.
“Let’s not just say we love each other but let’s show the truth by our actions,” Wilson said, referencing the Bible.
“A friend of mine says your walk talks louder than your talk talks.”
In addition to the Evangelical Free Church, two churches in Independence, Living Waters and Hope Wesleyan, had parishioners helping out. The Greens noted they attend Living Waters Church.
While there, Impact Cares presented general appreciation awards to first responders from the Hazleton Fire Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, for willingness to put themselves in harm’s way in the line of duty, during a volunteer lunch on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Impact Cares had completed previous projects elsewhere in Iowa and were headed to Ohio for the next job later the week of Sept. 10.
For more information about the organization, visit https://impactmhcares.com.