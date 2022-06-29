HAZLETON — More than 50 people gathered at the Hazleton Skatepark south of Bowers North Discount Store in Hazleton for a grand opening on Tuesday.
Miller’s Construction Co. of Hazleton did the concrete flatwork and stamped in the letters, HSP — Hazleton Skate Park — on the west side. Scheel’s Professional Lawn Care provided landscaping. Electrical hookups were expected soon.
Hazleton Skatepark Committee member Brooke Olson reported that a person staffing the business next door, Bowers North, said they saw skaters at the park every day.
The opening came more than eight years after then-19-year-old Michael Lewis and then-22-year-old Jordan Gallmeyer petitioned Hazleton City Council for a skatepark in November 2013.
Jordan Gallmeyer and Lewis visited Colorado years ago and were inspired by finding a number of skateparks, Jordan Gallmeyer told the Daily Register.
“Back then there wasn’t that many,” he said. “Not in every town.”
Gallmeyer lives in town. Lewis has since moved to Postville but returned for the occasion.
“Love it,” said Lewis of the turnout. “Couldn’t have been better.”
Henry Brawner, 11, of Cedar Falls, was visiting his grandparents in the area, Steve and Donna Saathoff.
After making loops inside the half-pipe shape on his scooter, Brawner gave the Hazleton Skatepark high marks “because of how smooth the quarter pipes are.
Imagine the inside of a pipe, like a giant round culvert. He said the lip on the rim of the half-pipe — blue in Hazleton’s case — is called “coping.”
The 11-year-old Brawner ranked Hazleton’s new park almost as high as the Riverside Skatepark in Waterloo, and “way better” than skateparks in Evansdale and Cedar Falls.
His mom, Mattie Brawner, grew up in the area and said it was unfair to compare it to the Waterloo park.
“Of the smaller community skateparks you’ve been to, it’s probably the nicest,” she said. “It’s really nice for Hazleton.”
“They usually wax the concrete,” Henry said. “It’s smooth and you can ride straight down.”
He prefers this texture to metal.
“You don’t slip when you turn your bar super fast,” Brawner, the scooter-rider said. “And it’s not scary to to a 180 on the half-pipe.”
Jordan and Mike Lewis both credited Jean Gallmeyer for much of the effort.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without Jean Gallmeyer,” Lewis told the Daily Register.
Jean Gallmeyer, Jordan’s mother, is indeed a major force behind the planned park seeing the light of day.
Last July the Hazleton Skatepark Committee, a focused effort with some city oversight, reached its $82,000 goal to build the park, Jean Gallmeyer said.
It took buy-in from the community. The Legion Hall was offered at no charge so they could keep more proceeds from the craft shows. Then there were county, regional and national grants.
Skatepark Committee fundraising events began in January 2014 with the planning of their first craft show. Proceeds were deposited that March.
Hazleton native Katie Trimble, now in Fairbank, was part of that grassroots support system, having made Koozies for a skatepark fundraiser in 2014.
“It’s nice to see something here,” Trimble said.
Growing up in town, she said some of her friends — who have moved elsewhere in Iowa — had a portable ramp for a similar use.
“They would support this if they were here,” Trimble said.
Soon the craft show became a twice-yearly event — except during the pandemic — along with several fundraisers at Haze Days.
The committee received a grant from Hazleton Housing Inc., then a gift from the Tony Hawk Foundation, a sign of many grants to come.
“That was really inspiring, got us going,” Jean Gallmeyer said last year.
“What’s cool about the Tony Hawk Foundation is they look for communities like Hazleton, smaller communities, communities that are underserved, to host skateparks and give people things to do,” said Olson. “National funding like that puts our small town on the map.”
The park connects to the bike trail at Fontana Park.
Additional donors include the city of Hazleton, The Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation, Buchanan County Community Foundation (in 2015 and 2021), Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Buchanan County Health Trust and Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation;
Hazleton Commercial Club, Hazleton Savings Bank, Jean and Jim Gallmeyer family, Brooke Olson, Dane Latham, Katie Hayzlett Trimble and many community members.
People who won a skateboard or helmet in a drawing Tuesday are: Beck Brawner, Tristan Ekstrand, Jayme Gallmeyer, Joey Barron, Dillion Harper, Micah Pacis, Henry McAllister, Mike Reyerson, Keith Juchem and Bella Torres.