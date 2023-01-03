Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Linn County Regional Hazmat Team was among those responding to a Monday night rollover accident near Guttenberg.

 Photo courtesy the Linn County Regional Hazmat Team/Facebook

A Monday evening semi accident near Guttenberg required the attention of the Linn County Regional Hazardous Materials Team when the truck entered a pond and began leaking milk following the crash.

According to the Guttenberg Fire Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of North Highway 52, KCRG reported.

