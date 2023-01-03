A Monday evening semi accident near Guttenberg required the attention of the Linn County Regional Hazardous Materials Team when the truck entered a pond and began leaking milk following the crash.
According to the Guttenberg Fire Department, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of North Highway 52, KCRG reported.
Acting quickly, crews sandbagged the pond’s single outlet, keeping the spilled milk from contaminating any other source of water. At that point, the remaining milk was removed from the tanker truck, with crews then working to remove the vehicle from the water, which was accomplished by 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to KCRG.
A Facebook post from the Linn County Hazmat Team, meanwhile, indicated the “Semi was carrying approximately 4800 gallons of milk,” while also noting that the vehicle’s operator “was injured and taken to the local hospital.”
The Iowa State Patrol, however, had not offered an official update regarding the condition of those involved in the incident.
In its Facebook post, the Linn County Hazmat Team recognized the Guttenberg Fire Department, Guttenberg Police, Clayton County Emergency Management, the Iowa State Patrol, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Tegeler Towing for their assistance in responding to the emergency.
On Tuesday morning, Linn County Hazmat also responded to the rollover on 150th near Hazleton, due to the truck “leaking fuel and oil into a creek” following the accident.