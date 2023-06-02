WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host a health career training open house from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
The need for skilled healthcare workers has never been greater. For example, Iowa Workforce Development projects that Iowa must staff 9,000 additional home health and personal care aids and 2,500 additional nurses each year to keep up with demand.
The open house will showcase more than 20 healthcare career programs from liberal arts transfers to associate's degrees to certification trainings. Visitors can talk to instructors and learn about transfer plans, scholarships, and financial aid.
For more information, call 319-296-4290 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/health-open-house.