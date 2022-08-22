Shawn Gerhard knows how to make a connection. From his high-energy entrance to the standing ovation encore, he held the attention of every attendee in the near-capacity house at the Williams Center Saturday night.
The high-energy show kicked off with Gerhard running onto the stage singing the opening lines to “The Old Stuff.” From the beginning notes to the first hit of the stage lights, the sound and showmanship was all Garth Brooks. Gerhard and his band are billed as The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band, and he and his musicians lived up to every bit of that title. Completing the tribute was Gerhard’s ever-smiling countenance and spot-on vocals, bearing a very close resemblance to his country legend counterpart Garth Brooks.
The audience swayed, clapped, tapped their feet and sang along to many choruses as Gerhard seamlessly transitioned from one Brooks hit to the next. Favorites included, “Two of a Kind; Working on a Full House,” “The River,” “Unanswered Prayers,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “Thunder Rolls,” “Shameless,” Two Piña Coladas,” and “The Dance.”
“He was so joyous, the way he helped us kick off the new Williams Center season,” said Linda Murphy, WCPA co-director with Sandie Graf. “This was a real celebration. I love that he (Gerhard) made us all feel something – a connection to him and the music.”
Shawn Gerhard talked to the audience between numbers, telling them he is an Iowa native from Fort Madison.
“I’ve got to say, coming back to Iowa was a real treat for me,” said Gerhard, who has lived in Nashville the past 22 years, when not touring. “When I saw that black dirt, I got a little excited.” He said he and bandmates dined on sweet corn and Iowa pork chops and nothing compares to a meal like that.
Gerhard also related the history of some of the songs as he led into them, including “Thunder Rolls,” which he noted was initially banned from some radio stations because of infidelity references. Several times during the evening, he began a song with, “This is one of my favorites.”
“I knew every song,” said Connie Kerns, in the lobby after the show.
“He has a really great voice,” said Sue Crandall, adding, “And he’s from Iowa!”
Sandy Steil put it best, “He’s just Iowa nice!”
Indeed, Gerhard may have moved away from his home state, but the values by which he was raised remain and Iowa nice radiated through the crowd Saturday night. He played to their hearts, and they reciprocated with standing ovations, cheers, and encore requests at the end of the night.
As the lights dimmed, the crowd stayed on their feet cheering and clapping because they knew there should be one more song in the set. After what seemed like an eternity, Gerhard returned to the stage and strummed the first chord of “Friends in Low Places,” sending the crowd into an uproar. Cell phone lights came on and arms waved them back and forth as everyone sang along. In the middle of the song, Gerhard stopped singing, allowing the crowd to continue the song without him while he grabbed his notebook and shot a video of everyone in full chorus.
“It was a very clever encore,” said Murphy. “He has such a genuine stage presence and great performance style.”
Murphy said she is buoyed by the success of this first show and knows they are off to a great season of performances, with one down and six more to go. The next show will be Broadway Tonite Live! on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. The Williams Center stage will welcome an exciting cast of singers and dancers who have shone on the Broadway stage. This musical revue of some of the greatest Broadway shows is sure to have attendees singing along to hits from “Oklahoma!” “Anything Goes,” West Side Story,” “Jersey Boys,” “Les Misérables,” “Phantom of the Opera” and so many more. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., the Williams Wellness Center, or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.