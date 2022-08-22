Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Shawn Gerhard knows how to make a connection. From his high-energy entrance to the standing ovation encore, he held the attention of every attendee in the near-capacity house at the Williams Center Saturday night.

The high-energy show kicked off with Gerhard running onto the stage singing the opening lines to “The Old Stuff.” From the beginning notes to the first hit of the stage lights, the sound and showmanship was all Garth Brooks. Gerhard and his band are billed as The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band, and he and his musicians lived up to every bit of that title. Completing the tribute was Gerhard’s ever-smiling countenance and spot-on vocals, bearing a very close resemblance to his country legend counterpart Garth Brooks.

