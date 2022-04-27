The office of Head Start has announced expansion of its interpretation of “public assistance” to include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Effective immediately, proof of SNAP receipt or eligibility is included in the categorical eligibility guidelines for the Head Start program. To verify SNAP receipt or potential eligibility, a family can present a copy of a notice of approval, other documentation of eligibility or benefits from the SNAP agency, or an Electronic Benefit Transfer card with SNAP ID number.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation operates 15 Head Start Classrooms in a seven-county service area. They are currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Applications can be completed online at https://form.jotform.com/220536237807052 or by contacting a Family Services Outreach office in your town or county.
Fayette County has two Family Services Outreach offices. Contact the Oelwein location at 319-283-2510 or email: fstewart@neicac.org or dscharnhorst@neicac.org. Contact the West Union location at 563-422-3354 or email: tlehs@neicac.org.