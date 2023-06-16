Qualifying families can sign up their 3-and 4-year-olds for all day preschool at Head Start on the Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. website, neicac.org. Or contact the Oelwein Family Service office to fill out an application, 319-283-2510. Qualified teachers use the creative curriculum. There will be health and development assessments and extended day services to qualifying attendees.
Head Start signup ongoing
Mira Schmitt-Cash
