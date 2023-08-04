While the busy morning’s events at the Clayton County Fair included the rabbit, dairy goat, and dairy cattle shows, Friday afternoon belonged to the hulking beef cattle and exhibitors such as Brandi Herman, who will soon begin her junior year at Central High School in Elkader and brought two to the much-anticipated event.
Becoming an upperclassman in high school only helped highlight how long she has been competing at the fair, Herman indicated.
“I’ve been showing here since I was in fourth grade,” she explained. “It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work.”
In reliving what first motivated her to raise and show cattle, Herman recalled a chance encounter that made a deep and lasting impression on her—one that, after which, she and her family were never the same again.
“There was a kid that had a calf in the barn,” Herman recalled. “His name was Reggie, and I fell in love with it. I petted it, and I just fell in love with it, and I was like, ‘Mom, we have to get cows.’ So, I convinced them, and we got bottle calves the next year, and now we’ve been having our bottle calves as our steers the following year. We’ve been coming to the fair every year since.”
The current dividend of that commitment has yielded the two market cattle that Herman brought to Friday’s show, their training for which she characterized as mixed.
“It’s been pretty good. They are kind of stubborn sometimes,” Herman noted, of this year’s pair and their work to this point, “but you just have to push through it.”
Specifically, one of her cattle has developed a rather pronounced bad habit, one that literally reared its ugly head throughout training, Herman said, and continued into this week’s final preparations.
“Head-butting” she revealed, with a laugh. “My gray one loves to head-butt. You kind of just work around it. The more you work with them, the more they get used to it and they realize it’s not so bad.”
Once in the ring, meanwhile, her duo will need to show a number of qualities in order to capture the raves of the show’s judges.
“How they move, how they look, how square they are, how well you can handle them,” Herman recited, in identifying the host of scoring elements that must be accounted for, “and how well they set up, which is putting their feet in a square so they look their best.”
Once the show began, and while expecting a stiff challenge from the others in the field, Herman remained nonetheless confident in the excellence of her entries.
“It’s a tough competition. I’d like to place in the top three of my classes,” she noted. “My cattle aren’t exactly show cattle, but they do pretty good.”
As a seasoned animal exhibitor, Herman concluded by offering her advice to those who may, themselves, be interested in getting started showing cattle.
“Talk to older 4-Hers,” she counseled, “because, a lot of time, people will be willing to share cattle. If you want to show a cow, just ask somebody; people will get you the stuff you need and get you where you want to go.”