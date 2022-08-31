Harold Maser will celebrate his 94th birthday with a party from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Evansdale AMVETS. To send a card, the mailing address is Harold Maser , 401 Saunders Ave, Evansdale, IA 50707.
Maser to celebrate 94th birthday
