Harold Maser

Harold Maser will celebrate his 94th birthday with a party from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Evansdale AMVETS. To send a card, the mailing address is Harold Maser , 401 Saunders Ave, Evansdale, IA 50707.

