Oelwein High School has six students lined up to take a dual-credit emergency medical technician course this spring through the Northeast Iowa Community College RAMS Center, in collaboration with MercyOne, according to Principal Tim Hadley.

The course will cover about 41 chapters for 90 hours of lecture.

