Oelwein High School has six students lined up to take a dual-credit emergency medical technician course this spring through the Northeast Iowa Community College RAMS Center, in collaboration with MercyOne, according to Principal Tim Hadley.
The course will cover about 41 chapters for 90 hours of lecture.
It will offer students hands-on experience through 64 hours of lab and 60 hours of self-scheduled ride time with the ambulance.
Hands-on experience is “what this is all about,” Hadley said.
This is in preparation to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification exams, with a cognitive and a psychomotor exam — a hands-on situational response assessment.
A course guide lists instructors Tim Meaney, Steve Carey and Nathan Mork. Another instructor listed in one of two places, Jesse Coulson, is NICC’s EMS program developer. Coulson may not appear in-person as frequently.
Students may witness traumatic situations during clinical and field experience, cautions a memo of understanding class participants and families signed. They will be alongside trained professionals who are there to support their learning and processing of these experiences, the memo says.
Additional supportive and counseling services available to address the needs of participating students are listed as high school counseling, NICC counseling, MercyOne staff and support services. Academic support is available as an NICC student through NICC Learning Centers and Upswing.
“Some things may be challenging for a young person. We have a good network here and also wanted to build the home front, so to speak,” Hadley said.
As an Iowa National Guard chaplain, Hadley is accustomed to supporting soldiers, and compared that to the psychological trauma of witnessing, for instance, an accident scene.
“There’s a lot that goes into seeing an event like that,” Hadley said.
“The young people that have signed up for this have all resolved to enter the health care sector, whether they’ll all become EMTs, I don’t know, but I love that we’ll have people in our community with that knowledge,” he said.
Book work will address many subjects: EMT well-being, lifting and moving patients, medical, legal and ethical issues, medical terminology, anatomy, physiology, physical ailments, development, airway management — at which point labs will begin for airway positioning, suction, and vital signs — assessment, communication and documentation.
They’ll learn about pharmacology, breathing and heart emergencies, resuscitation, diabetic emergencies, allergic reactions — with an Epi Pen lab — sepsis, poisoning, blood and kidney emergencies, various physical and psychiatric emergencies, traumas, environmental and obstetric emergencies, hazardous materials, multiple casualty incident management, highway safety and vehicle extrications and responding to terrorism.
Students stand to earn eight college credits and three high school credits. The final grade will count toward their grade point average at both schools. The course may count toward academic eligibility for extracurriculars. They need to complete one of two accepted CPR trainings and have current vaccinations as required for NICC Health Sciences programs and a current physical.
“There are some health requirements prior to, that we would require, vaccinations, physicals,” Hadley said. “They’re going to come into contact with patients who have real time needs.”
Students will be bound by health info privacy laws when actively observing and participating during clinical and field hours.
The school investment will cover the exams (if passing the cognitive exam on the first attempt), credits and instructional costs, lab kits and online access accounts, at $1,200. MercyOne will cover textbooks, Iowa Department of Public Health background and licensing fees, at $140. Students are responsible for a required uniform of two polo shirts, pants and shoes, up to $100.