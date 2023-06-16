Area bargain shoppers won’t want to miss the annual CDA Sacred Heart Garage Sale that begins Monday, June 19, in the Sacred Heart gymnasium. This indoor shopping bonanza is open to the public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 19-23.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita 321 of Oelwein and other Sacred Heart Parish members have been preparing for this sale since the end of May. There are now thousands of items spanning all corners of the gymnasium from furniture, home décor and accessories to books, clothing, housewares, jewelry, and jigsaw puzzles, just to name a few categories.
Persons starting out on their own will find many reasonably priced items to furnish their home, apartment and kitchen. The items donated are all good quality and several are brand-new.
This mega garage sale is so large there are shopping carts available to fill as one shops up and down the aisles. Items have been posted to Facebook to spark some interest, so it is predicted the first day will have a large volume of customers.
Alvina Grundmeyer started what became an annual event several years ago as a fundraiser for CDA. The first sale was held in her own garage with a net profit of $300. The charitable organization has grown significantly since then netting more than $12,000 in recent years.
Diana Stewart explained that every bit that is raised goes out to help organizations at the national, state and local levels.
Locally, funds support Sacred Heart Church, Community Kitchen Cupboard, Faith Formation, Dollars for Scholars, American Heart Association, Mercy Lovelights, Morality in the Media and Habitat for Humanity. Donations of clothing, coats and bedding are made to Coats for Kids and Winterize Your Neighbors.
“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our church family and community,” Diana said. “The donations just kept coming in the entire six days that we accepted items. Good quality items now fill the gym. The Sacred Heart garage sale has become a popular choice for families in lieu of having an estate sale.”
Items that may be left when the sale wraps up next Friday will go to the Goodwill or local helping services that can use them. The volunteers are sure everyone who comes to shop with leave with something they couldn’t live without.