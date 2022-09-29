Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Services Offices will begin taking limited applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Oct. 1.
Households that can apply beginning Oct. 1, must have one of the following conditions:
• A member 60 years old or older
• Have a member that is disabled
• Have a written disconnection notice
• Are currently disconnected from their energy heating source or electricity
Other households must wait until Nov. 1 to apply.
Persons applying for LIHEAP will need to furnish
• A form of identification for all household members
• A copy of their most recent heating and electric bill
• Proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or for the past calendar year.
Eligibility for participation in the LIHEAP is established according to federal income guidelines of household income maximums 200% of poverty level. Check with NIECAC to see if you qualify.
The program is to help both homeowners and renters pay a portion of the primary heating costs. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
Local NEICAC offices are open by appointment only. Fayette County residents may choose the West Union office in the courthouse basement, 563-422-3354 or the Oelwein office, 297 Fifth Ave. S.E. (near Parkside School), 319-283-2510. Clayton County residents should contact the Clayton Co. Office Building, 600 Gunder Rd NE, 563-245-2452 in Elkader.