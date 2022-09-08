Helen L. Ralston, 95, of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
Helen L. Ralston, 95, of Oelwein, died Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
A private family service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
There will be no public services.
Inurnment: Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein.
Memorials may be given in her name to the First Baptist Church of Oelwein, Iowa.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Helen Lucile Ward was born on December 2, 1926, at Oelwein, the daughter of Alden and Elizabeth (Nicklaus) Ward. She graduated from Oelwein High School at Oelwein in 1944. Helen married Paul W. Ralston on June 16, 1946, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. They later divorced. Helen was a homemaker and later was a customer service supervisor at the Donaldson Company in Oelwein for 26 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and women’s group.
Helen is survived by her four daughters: Maureen (Steve) Thode of Harpers Ferry, Monica (Adrian) Simonson of Northwood, Michele Cashman of North Liberty and Meredith (Jim) Cunningham of Johnston; daughter-in-law: Anita Ralston of Oelwein; seven grandchildren: Ann Tiedeman, Lora Lillibridge, Steven Michael Ralston, Alex Streicher, Kaylee Streicher, Jackson Cunningham and Jamison Cunningham; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and sister: Marlene Necker of Archer, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Steven P. Ralston on September 20, 2006; longtime companion: Paul A. Ruprecht on December 9, 2002; and three sisters: Ivadell Spragg, Genevieve Strayer and Bethel Clark.
