June 4, 1919 — Nov. 25, 2021
OELWEIN — Helen M. McSweeney, 102, of Oelwein, died peacefully on Thursday morning, Nov. 25, 2021, at Grandview Health Care Center, Oelwein, surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final Resting Place: Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
A memorial fund has been established for Grandview Health Care Center.
Condolences may be directed to: Mary Jo Stenger, 718 15th St., Santa Monica, CA 90402-2938.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Helen Marie Chase was born on June 4, 1919, at the family home in Fairbank, the daughter of Earl and Mary (Mannion) Chase. Helen received her education at Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank where she graduated in the class of 1937. She worked at John Deere in Waterloo before her marriage. Helen was united in marriage to Joseph Lawrence McSweeney on June 4, 1941, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. They were blessed with four children, Mary Jo, Diane, Ed and Jack. Helen raised her children and later worked at Montgomery Ward and at OCCO as the lead accountant, retiring in 1981.
Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Rosary Society, formerly a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Rita #321, was a volunteer at Sacred Heart School, took Holy Communion to the homebound and lead communion services at Grandview Health Care Center. She was an avid volunteer in the community with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, Grandview Care Review Committee, Meals on Wheels program and various other volunteer organizations.
Left to cherish Helen’s memory are her four children: Mary Jo (Tony) Stenger of Santa Monica, California, Ed (Jeanna) McSweeney of Penn Valley, California, Diane (Bob) Nied of Irvine, California, Jack (Janet) McSweeney of Rancho Mirage, California; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband: Joe on March 3, 2003, two sisters: Loretta Nauholz and Marian Welter and three brothers: Edward Chase, Lawrence Chase and Ralph Chase.