April 17, 2022

MANCHESTER — Helen Maxine Schmidt, 92, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Services are pending with Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.

