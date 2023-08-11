Helen Warnke, of Oelwein, will be turning 103 on Saturday, Aug. 26. Helen will be celebrating her birthday with family at an earlier date.
She would love to have her friends and family stop by to wish her a “happy birthday” during her birth month. She especially enjoys visiting with those stopping by.
On a historical note, Helen rode in the July 15 sesquicentennial parade as Oelwein’s oldest resident, in the Oelwein Health Care Center van.
Birthday greetings may be sent to her at Oelwein Health Care Center, 600 Seventh Ave. SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.