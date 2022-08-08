A crop duster piloting a helicopter escaped injury Friday when he accidentally clipped a powerline and went down while doing an application in a Fayette County field northeast of Maynard.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cornfield near M Avenue and 130th Street between Fayette and Maynard shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Nicholas Jerell of Doral, Florida, was piloting a 2006 Robinson R44 and spraying crops when he clipped the powerline that spanned a cornfield at the location. The sheriff’s office reported Jerell was able to control the aircraft to a quick descent and landed it safely in the cornfield. He was not injured, however, his helicopter sustained disabling damage. Residents in the area lost power, which was later restored.
The helicopter was lifted and transported from the field a short time later.