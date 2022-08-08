Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Helicopter down

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department drone captured this fish-eye view of the cropduster’s helicopter crash Friday, Aug. 5, north of Maynard.

 Courtesy of FCSO

A crop duster piloting a helicopter escaped injury Friday when he accidentally clipped a powerline and went down while doing an application in a Fayette County field northeast of Maynard.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a cornfield near M Avenue and 130th Street between Fayette and Maynard shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Tags

Trending Food Videos