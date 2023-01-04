The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is seeking volunteers wishing to curb cabin fever and help to restore native habitat by removing invasive brush at the Alpha Fen, near Waucoma, on Friday, Jan. 13. The Alpha Fen Winter Workday will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. that day. Reservations are required, at www.inhf.org/register/alpha-fen-winter-workday.
Alpha Fen is located at 26553 X Ave. Waucoma, IA 52171. Look for the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) event signage or staff for parking instructions. There will be no restroom onsite.
Following the event, participants can opt to gather with INHF staff at Pivo Brewery in Calmar for a celebratory drink.
Invasive brush removal involves using various hand tools (handsaws or loppers) to manually cut invasive brush. No experience necessary. Instruction will be provided. Participants will be asked to sign a liability waiver.
Wear sturdy shoes or hiking boots, long pants and layers. Participants may wish to bring a water bottle and insect repellant, and potentially a hiking stick, binoculars, field guide or camera.
Alpha Fen spans 155 acres comprising wetland, remnant prairie, woodland and cropland. The most unique feature of this property is the 46-acre wetland, consisting of a large fen and sedge meadow. It is known to be one of the largest remaining wetlands in northeast Iowa and 58 native plant species have been documented.