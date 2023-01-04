Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is seeking volunteers wishing to curb cabin fever and help to restore native habitat by removing invasive brush at the Alpha Fen, near Waucoma, on Friday, Jan. 13. The Alpha Fen Winter Workday will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. that day. Reservations are required, at www.inhf.org/register/alpha-fen-winter-workday.

Alpha Fen is located at 26553 X Ave. Waucoma, IA 52171. Look for the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) event signage or staff for parking instructions. There will be no restroom onsite.

