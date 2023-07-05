With less than a week before Oelwein’s historic sesquicentennial celebration gets underway, additional volunteers remain needed to help staff the event’s plethora of activities.
The assistance is needed on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, with the available slots characterized by either two- or three-hour volunteer shifts encompassing a range of service areas.
“Anyone interested in volunteering should call the OCAD office at 319-283-1105,” said OCAD executive director Deb Howard on July 5.
In addition to individual volunteers, groups wishing to work together are also welcome to sign up, though, in such cases, the name and phone number of each person would be required, Howard said.
Once made, meanwhile, it is important for volunteers to uphold their commitment to serve when next week’s dates arrive.
“Everyone needs to know that if they sign up, they must show up for the shift they are assigned to,” Howard has noted, in emphasizing the volunteers’ importance to the functioning of the event in its various aspects.
Volunteers should also be aware that they will not be receiving official reminders regarding their commitment to assist, but, rather, should immediately add the date and time of their shift to their personal calendar.