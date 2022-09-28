Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The City of Oelwein will host a public input session for the Oelwein Comprehensive Plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St.

The public is invited to participate in this workshop to share ideas about developing the Oelwein Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will include an information session, analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and a demonstration of online engagement tools persons can utilize including a crowdsource map, website and survey.

