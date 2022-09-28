The City of Oelwein will host a public input session for the Oelwein Comprehensive Plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St.
The public is invited to participate in this workshop to share ideas about developing the Oelwein Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will include an information session, analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and a demonstration of online engagement tools persons can utilize including a crowdsource map, website and survey.
Local residents are encouraged to attend to learn, contribute and help champion a plan for Oelwein’s continued growth and development.
The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to create a document to guide the future actions of the city. It also presents a vision for the future with long-range goals and objectives for all activities that affect local government. Guidance on land development, use of public funds, neighborhood preservation, and more, are included in a city’s comprehensive plan.
Most plans are written to provide direction for 10-20 years after they are adopted. Review and updates are recommended every five years.
In 2010, Iowa adopted guidelines in the Iowa Smart Planning Act to help local government address key elements in comprehensive planning. Public participation is at the top of the list. By bringing in public input, other elements can be discussed, such as issues and opportunities, land use, housing, infrastructure/utilities, transportation, economic development, community facilities, the character of the community, hazards, collaboration among other governmental agencies and implementing these elements in the community.
Next Tuesday’s meeting and discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will wrap up by 7:30. City officials said they want to hear from local residents to help create a guide for Oelwein’s future.