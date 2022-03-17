We are all familiar with our beloved Air Force fighter jet securely displayed on the grounds at Oelwein City Park, but there is a long story about how that plane got there. Spoiler alert: It did not land there.
I’m not going to rehash or reprint all the stories that have been told and already printed in the Oelwein Daily Register over the years. This story is basically, a plea for help; an attempt to keep this airplane that’s been here for 58 years; here for another 58 years.
Some background: Neither we, the City of Oelwein, nor the American Legion owns this plane. It is owned by the National Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Airbase in Ohio. Some ambitious and well-connected former Oelwein aviators were able to secure this AF jet and get it to Oelwein. That’s a very short history but strings were attached. This F-80 fighter jet is on loan to us, the American Legion Post 9 and we are responsible for it. For the last 16 years, I have been tasked with a yearly inventory, a full report to the Air Force about the jet’s current condition. This report/inquiry is several pages long and requires current pictures to give visual credence to what I am reporting.
Some irony included in the legalese of the yearly report is that, in easy language, we are not allowed to change the artifact from the way we initially received it, BUT we are responsible for repair of any degradation from the weather or vandalism.
Let me get to the point. This year’s inspection has revealed some serious maintenance and structural items we need to address soon. It needs to be painted and the current identifying markings, need to be repainted or replaced.
When it was installed in the “take-off” position, the upper steel supports of the tripod were propped up under the front nose wheel cavity. What appears to be doors, that once closed after the wheel was stored, are now permanently open. This works to keep the structure and plane in a solid, safe position. The problem is that with those doors are always open and it leaves a huge cavity for birds to nest, perhaps through the whole body of the plane. No one really knows how many nested creatures call the inside of the jet home.
I contacted Greg Bryan, a smart guy I know, about construction. He put me in touch with Darrell Ott of Sumner who met us at the park on a very cold day in February. Ott later got back in touch with me and explained what needs to be done and said he would: power wash it, strip the painted decals, repaint the plane with durable silver paint, and replace the existing decals and necessary signage that the Air Force requires.
Mr. Ott will also restructure the nose area so the post will remain the supporting factor. He will then fabricate the doors in a closed position, closing the bird motel. There is also some metal damage near the tail of the plane that he will repair. The cost isn’t cheap, but I think there is value in what we are getting, and it should be done. His bid was $4,500 and my gut tells me he’s giving us a very good deal.
The purpose of this story is to ask the Oelwein community to help by contributing whatever they feel comfortable giving to see this project to its finish. I know it’s a necessary and very positive project for our area. For many of us it’s part of the fabric of Oelwein’s history. Many generations have grown up seeing that jet at city park. I hope by completing this project in 2022, many more future generations will continue to enjoy the
wF-80 jet.
Contributions may be sent to:
American Legion Post 9
F-80 Jet project
108 1st St SW
Oelwein, IA 50662