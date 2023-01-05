The oldest living American, an Iowan who celebrated her 115th birthday last November, died Tuesday.
According to her obituary from the Lampe & Powers Funeral Home, Bessie Laurena Hendricks died on Jan. 3 at her residence at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City.
Hendricks was born Nov. 7, 1907 near Auburn, Iowa, before her family moved to the Lake City area. After graduating high school in 1926, Hendricks served four years as a country schoolteacher, a period during which she also purchased her first car, an Essex. In 1930, meanwhile, only when her term as a rural teacher expired, she was able to marry her love Paul Hendricks, who would become her husband of 65 years, because “married women could not teach in country schools,” her obituary states.
After living in Rands, in Calhoun County, the couple moved to a farm in the Lake City area where they lived for the next 47 years. During this period, not only did Hendricks live the life of the era’s typical farm wife, raising chickens and canning thousands of quarts of vegetables, she also gave birth to the final three of her five children.
In 1980, the Hendricks sold their farm, moving into Lake City proper. Her husband Paul passed away in 1995.
Bessie Hendricks, a life-long Iowa Hawkeyes fan and avid crocheter, would remain in her home until age 102, when she moved to Shady Oaks, where she resided until her death.
Hendricks, who lived through both World War One (1914-1918) and World War Two (1939-1945) and whose life spanned 21 of the nation’s 46 presidencies, saw her family grow to include not only her five children, but nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great grandchildren, according to a report published by The Hill.
At her 110th birthday party, Hendricks told WHO television that the secret to life was to work hard, while, at that same celebration, she sang a verse from the classic song “You Are My Sunshine,” reported to be her favorite, which was written when she was 32.
According to The Hill report, Hendricks was named the oldest person in the U.S. in January 2022, a title which has now fallen to California’s Edie Ceccarelli, who turns 115 on Feb. 5.
A funeral service for Hendricks is scheduled for Saturday in Lake City.