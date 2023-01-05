Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The oldest living American, an Iowan who celebrated her 115th birthday last November, died Tuesday.

According to her obituary from the Lampe & Powers Funeral Home, Bessie Laurena Hendricks died on Jan. 3 at her residence at the Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City.

