ARLINGTON — Drawing inspiration from her roots in the community, Olivia Henry, 16, hopes to broaden skills employed in her current home-based baking business after graduating from Starmont. Henry was named Miss Arlington 2023, and Kaitlyn Heidt, 17, was runner-up after a coronation ceremony on Friday, July 7 as Arlington Days began.
During the Miss Arlington coronation, each candidate was asked about the positive traits of their role model.
Henry’s role models are her grandmother, who passed away in 2019 of cancer, and who “inspired me to make my own baking business. And then my dad, who has always pushed me to know my worth and to be the best version of myself,” she said.
Heidt, who went first, said both her parents are her role models as both prevailed through obstacles in their lives and “still tried to be their best,” and she aspires to do the same. “I really look up to that to push myself to my best and to never let those downfalls get in my way,” she said.
Arlington Women’s Star Club member Sandra Daisy announced the contest.
“The runner up is Kaitlyn Heidt.
“So our Miss Arlington 2023 is Olivia Henry.”
The daughter of Angie and Chris Henry, Olivia will be a junior this fall at Starmont. Her siblings are Maddy, Nick, Payton and Max.
Experience from her marketing class, Distributive Education Clubs of America, was what gave Henry her confidence in the contest, she told a reporter.
“I have done a lot of stuff with DECA and I’ve been around a lot of people so it was easy talking to people,” Henry said.
See HENRY, A2
Henry’s DECA team earned an honorable mention for a test or role play at the state contest Feb. 26 in Des Moines. Quick Serve Restaurant Management was the category, and Anita Vaske and Ciara Kuehl were her teammates.
Of note, she has excelled at speech as well, earning straight division one ratings at state individual speech for an after dinner presentation and a Coach’s Commitment Award.
Owing to how late in the year the Miss Arlington contest is held, Henry will represent the town at the 2024 Fayette County Fair and in the meantime at community events.
“I love being able to help people and giving back to people, and with this I’ll be able to,” Henry said.
It’s a continuation of a pattern of giving back for the new Miss Arlington, who has been volunteering at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point giving readings and serving meals, working at blood drives and donating toys for the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.
Henry already sells cupcakes at Strawberry Point Farmers Market events, at vendor shows at the Arlington Community Events Center, and takes orders for birthday parties, weddings and baby showers.
She elaborated on how her grandma whom she lost to cancer in 2019, Marsha Thomas of Arlington, influenced her love of baking.
“She did cookies for a lot of people. She had a good name around people and she inspired me,” Henry said.
“My plans for the future are to go down to San Antonio, Texas and attend culinary school for two years. After that, I’d like to do some traveling to different countries, and go work with some different chefs, and ultimately open my own bakery,” Henry said.
In closing, Henry thanked the community, adding, “It’s really nice here. I love my town and everybody’s really supportive of me.”
Miss Arlington received a $50 check from the Women’s Star Club, which also sponsored the float the contestants decorated and rode in the parade Saturday.
Each contestant for 2023, as well as 2022 Miss Arlington Addi Munger, received an Arlington definition block, a wooden block with stylized text reading “Arlington: Home, noun, comfort, a feeling of belonging, the place where you shall always be surrounded by those you love,” donated by Morgan Adams, a graphic designer and owner of Revivals Furniture Company of Strawberry Point. The girls also received a Hills Prairie Candle representing Arlington’s town slogan, “where the hills and prairie meet,” featuring the scents of native plants, donated by Russ and Janis Breitsprecher Landscaping in collaboration with Adams and an Iowa candle maker.
In addition to the Miss Arlington Contest, the Arlington Women’s Star Club also helps support story hour at the local library, Dollars for Scholars, Starmont Post Prom and the Community Events Center.
The current 2022 Miss Arlington, Addi Munger will represent the southeastern Fayette County town at this year’s fair. Addi’s younger sister, Jodi Munger, crowned Olivia Henry this year owing to a scheduling conflict.