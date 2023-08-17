Heritage Days

There is always lots to see at the Oelwein Museum's Heritage Days Flea Market, which will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

 ODR file photo

The 21st annual Heritage Days Flea Market will again fill the Oelwein Historical Society Museum grounds this weekend, Aug. 19 and 20.

During the event, the air-conditioned museum will be open for tours, with new displays, a lunch stand and bake sale, along with the outdoor flea market, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Flea market vendors expected to attend include sellers of antiques and collectables, old toys, decorated wreaths, handcrafted woodwork, Thirty-One totes, new handcrafted jewelry, vintage sterling jewelry, coins, glassware, walking sticks, plants (including jade, aloe vera and more), handcrafted soy candles and melts, a pet rescue booth and much, much more, along with Lucky Wife Wine Slushies.

Ending the weekend will be a fundraiser drawing for a chance to win a historic Oelwein coverlet, a $50 Kwik Star gift card or items donated by Fidelity Bank, with tickets selling for $2.

The Oelwein Historical Society Museum is located just off Hwy. 150 South, between the National Guard Armory and Arnold Motor Supply.

Tags