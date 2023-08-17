The 21st annual Heritage Days Flea Market will again fill the Oelwein Historical Society Museum grounds this weekend, Aug. 19 and 20.
During the event, the air-conditioned museum will be open for tours, with new displays, a lunch stand and bake sale, along with the outdoor flea market, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Flea market vendors expected to attend include sellers of antiques and collectables, old toys, decorated wreaths, handcrafted woodwork, Thirty-One totes, new handcrafted jewelry, vintage sterling jewelry, coins, glassware, walking sticks, plants (including jade, aloe vera and more), handcrafted soy candles and melts, a pet rescue booth and much, much more, along with Lucky Wife Wine Slushies.
Ending the weekend will be a fundraiser drawing for a chance to win a historic Oelwein coverlet, a $50 Kwik Star gift card or items donated by Fidelity Bank, with tickets selling for $2.
The Oelwein Historical Society Museum is located just off Hwy. 150 South, between the National Guard Armory and Arnold Motor Supply.