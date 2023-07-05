With Independence Day now passed, many were once again hard at work Wednesday, including those from Ken’s Electric of Oelwein, who were busy installing a new solar array on the roof at Oelwein Dental Associates, located at 135 7th St. SE. The project could be completed as soon as Thursday, noted one of the workers performing the intricate task.
High on clean energy
