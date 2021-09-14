OELWEIN HUSKIES
Cross-Country
Monday, Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. at Denver (Willow Run Country Club)
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup (Jesup Golf & Country Club)
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware (Hart Ridge Golf Course)
Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. at South Hardin (Pine Lake Country Club)
Football
Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Jesup
Friday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Waukon
Friday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Union
Friday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Wahlert Catholic
Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. at North Fayette Valley
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Columbus Catholic (BCA Night)
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Union
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament
Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. Denver (Senior Night)
WEST CENTRAL BLUE DEVILS
Football
Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., vs. Clarksville
Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Meskwaki Settlement School
Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Tripoli
Friday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at Rockford
Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., vs. Turkey Valley
Thursday, Oct 21, 7 p.m., vs. Central Elkader
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:15 p.m. at South Winneshiek
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., West Delaware tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., Turkey Valley
Saturday, Sept 25, 9 a.m., Dunkerton tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Kee
Thursday, Sept 30, 7:15 p.m. at Postville
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:15 p.m., MFL MarMac
Thursday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m., Central Elkader
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at North Fayette Valley
Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:15 p.m. at Clayton Ridge
WAPSIE VALLEY WARRIORS
Cross-Country
Monday, Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. at Denver (Willow Run Country Club)
Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m. at Grundy Center
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup (Jesup Golf & Country Club)
Saturday, Oct. 2, 4:30 p.m. at Wartburg Invitational
Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:15 p.m. at New Hampton
Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. at South Hardin (Pine Lake Country Club)
Football
Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., AGWSR (Homecoming)
Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at Hudson
Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., South Winneshiek
Friday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at North Tama
Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., BCLUW (Senior Night)
Volleyball
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Waterloo Invitational
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., Union
Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Janesville triangular (New Hampton)
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m., Solon tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Western Dubuque tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 5, TBA, at NICL tournament
Monday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m., triangular (Don Bosco, Tripoli)
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Grundy Center
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
Cross-Country
Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m. at Central Elkader
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. at Waukon
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware
Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m., Upper Iowa Conference meet (Silver Spring Golf Course, Ossian)
Football
Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Waukon
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Jesup
Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Union
Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Oelwein
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:15 p.m., Central Elkader
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Lisbon tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Postville
Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m., MFL MarMac
Monday, Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m., South Winneshiek
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Clayton Ridge
Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Columbus Catholic tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Turkey Valley
Thursday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m. at Kee
Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m., Decorah tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., West Central
STARMONT
Cross-Country
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. at Waukon
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware
Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. at North Linn
Thursday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Tri-Rivers Conference meet (Bellevue Golf Club)
Football
Sept. 17, 7 p.m. at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Clayton Ridge
Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., North Linn
Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Maquoketa Valley
Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Lisbon
Volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. at Alburnett
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Maquoketa Valley
Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at Central City
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., North Linn
Thursday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. at East Buchanan
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Springville
Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg
Thursday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (TBA)
Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (TBA)
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG COUGARS
Cross-Country
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4:15 p.m. at Nashua-Plainfield
Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m. at Grundy Center
Thursday, Sept. 30, 4:15 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. at Crestwood
Thursday, Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., New Hampton (Plum Creek Golf Course, Fredericksburg)
Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., NICL meet (South Hardin)
Football
Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Postville
Friday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. at MFL MarMac
Friday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Cascade
Friday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., Beckman Catholic
Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Columbus Catholic
Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7:15 p.m., Oelwein
Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Dike-New Hartford tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Jesup
Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. Denver tournament
Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Wapsie Valley
Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Columbus Catholic tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament
Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Aplington-Parkersburg
JESUP J-HAWKS
Football
Sept. 17, Oelwein
Sept. 24, at Union
Oct. 1, at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 8, Waukon
Oct. 15, Wahlert Catholic
EAST BUCHANAN BUCS
Football
Sept. 17, Alburnett
Sept. 24, at Maquoketa Valley
Oct. 1, Bellevue
Oct. 8, at Clayton Ridge
Oct. 15, South Winneshiek