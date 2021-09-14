Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN HUSKIES

Cross-Country

Monday, Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. at Denver (Willow Run Country Club)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup (Jesup Golf & Country Club)

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware (Hart Ridge Golf Course)

Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. at South Hardin (Pine Lake Country Club)

Football

Friday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Jesup

Friday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Waukon

Friday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Union

Friday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Wahlert Catholic

Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. at North Fayette Valley

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. vs. Columbus Catholic (BCA Night)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Union

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament

Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. Denver (Senior Night)

WEST CENTRAL BLUE DEVILS

Football

Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., vs. Clarksville

Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Meskwaki Settlement School

Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. at Tripoli

Friday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at Rockford

Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., vs. Turkey Valley

Thursday, Oct 21, 7 p.m., vs. Central Elkader

Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:15 p.m. at South Winneshiek

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., West Delaware tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., Turkey Valley

Saturday, Sept 25, 9 a.m., Dunkerton tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Kee

Thursday, Sept 30, 7:15 p.m. at Postville

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:15 p.m., MFL MarMac

Thursday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m., Central Elkader

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at North Fayette Valley

Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:15 p.m. at Clayton Ridge

WAPSIE VALLEY WARRIORS

Cross-Country

Monday, Sept. 20, 4:30 p.m. at Denver (Willow Run Country Club)

Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m. at Grundy Center

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup (Jesup Golf & Country Club)

Saturday, Oct. 2, 4:30 p.m. at Wartburg Invitational

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:15 p.m. at New Hampton

Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. at South Hardin (Pine Lake Country Club)

Football

Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., AGWSR (Homecoming)

Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. at Hudson

Friday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., South Winneshiek

Friday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at North Tama

Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., BCLUW (Senior Night)

Volleyball

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Waterloo Invitational

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m., Union

Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Janesville triangular (New Hampton)

Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m., Solon tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Western Dubuque tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 5, TBA, at NICL tournament

Monday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m., triangular (Don Bosco, Tripoli)

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Grundy Center

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY

Cross-Country

Thursday, Sept. 16, 4:30 p.m. at Central Elkader

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. at Waukon

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware

Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m., Upper Iowa Conference meet (Silver Spring Golf Course, Ossian)

Football

Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. at Waukon

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Jesup

Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Union

Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Oelwein

Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:15 p.m., Central Elkader

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Lisbon tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Postville

Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m., MFL MarMac

Monday, Sept. 27, 7:15 p.m., South Winneshiek

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Clayton Ridge

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Columbus Catholic tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Turkey Valley

Thursday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m. at Kee

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m., Decorah tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m., West Central

STARMONT

Cross-Country

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4 p.m. at Waukon

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 4:15 p.m. at West Delaware

Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. at North Linn

Thursday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Tri-Rivers Conference meet (Bellevue Golf Club)

Football

Sept. 17, 7 p.m. at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Clayton Ridge

Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., North Linn

Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. at Maquoketa Valley

Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Lisbon

Volleyball

Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. at Alburnett

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. Maquoketa Valley

Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at Central City

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., North Linn

Thursday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. at East Buchanan

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Springville

Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg

Thursday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (TBA)

Saturday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. at Tri-Rivers Conference tournament (TBA)

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG COUGARS

Cross-Country

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 4:15 p.m. at Nashua-Plainfield

Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m. at Grundy Center

Thursday, Sept. 30, 4:15 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m. at Crestwood

Thursday, Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m., New Hampton (Plum Creek Golf Course, Fredericksburg)

Thursday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., NICL meet (South Hardin)

Football

Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Postville

Friday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. at MFL MarMac

Friday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. at Cascade

Friday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., Beckman Catholic

Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Columbus Catholic

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7:15 p.m., Oelwein

Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Dike-New Hartford tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Jesup

Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. Denver tournament

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Wapsie Valley

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m., Columbus Catholic tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament

Thursday, Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m. at NICL tournament

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Aplington-Parkersburg

JESUP J-HAWKS

Football

Sept. 17, Oelwein

Sept. 24, at Union

Oct. 1, at North Fayette Valley

Oct. 8, Waukon

Oct. 15, Wahlert Catholic

EAST BUCHANAN BUCS

Football

Sept. 17, Alburnett

Sept. 24, at Maquoketa Valley

Oct. 1, Bellevue

Oct. 8, at Clayton Ridge

Oct. 15, South Winneshiek

