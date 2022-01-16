A Vinton man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in June will spend up to 10 years in prison.
Michael Kirk Phelps, 49, pleaded guilty the Class D felonies of attempting to elude while participating in a felony and operating while intoxicated third or subsequent offense as well as two serious misdemeanor counts of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
He was sentenced in December to two five-year prison sentences for the felonies. They will be served consecutively.
He also received two one-year jail terms for the serious misdemeanors that will also run consecutively to each other but concurrently with the prison sentences.
He was given credit for time served.
He also must pay more than $4,000 in fines and surcharges.
He made a plea agreement with prosecution and additional traffic citations and counts of marijuana possession, carrying a knife longer than eight inches, and criminal mischief were dismissed.
According to court documents, Phelps was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer in Jesup around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 when a police officer attempted a traffic stop after learning its registered owner, Phelps, had a suspended license. Phelps led authorities on a chase exceeding speeds of 100 mph in zones marked with 55, 65 and 70 mph limits.
Phelps threw items toward pursuing Buchanan County deputies’ patrol vehicle. One cracked a windshield while the chaise was on Interstate 380 near Brandon.
In the end, authorities found a green leafy substance packed inside a small socket inside the Trailblazer and also discovered a fixed blade knife measuring 8 1/2 inches.