Sometimes all it takes is a good hat and a little sun.
Jim Arnold, of Oelwein, was out and about striding along 12th Avenue Northeast on Monday in keeping with a New Year’s resolution. The bone-chilling cold of Saturday and Sunday kept him inside over the weekend.
But on Monday, with the shining sun as encouragement, he ventured out sporting a new rabbit fur hat. The Christmas gift kept him warm.
High temperatures in Oelwein have been in the single digits or below zero from 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, until roughly noon Monday, when the mercury reached 10 and kept rising.
So, Monday was the warmest day of 2022 so far in Oelwein. This year has a way to go to match 2021, though. The hottest high temperature here reached in 2021 was 96, and it was hit three times, on June 11, 13 and 18, according to National Weather Service data.
The coldest low temperature of 2021 was -23 and was recorded Feb 7 and 8.
Other maximums for 2021 found in the weather service’s data include:
• The largest one day rainfall for the year was 2.64 on July 15, otherwise Oelwein saw rainfalls of 1 inch or more only five days: Aug. 9 (1.47), Aug. 21 (1.25), Aug. 23 (1.19), Oct. 8 (1.22), Nov. 11 (1.19).
• January had the most snow with 13.5 inches falling, but Feb. 5 was the day with the biggest snowfall of the year at 4.8 inches. The deepest accumulated snow got in Oelwein was 14 inches, and that was measured on Feb. 13 and 22
• Overall 35.5 inches of snow fell in the 2020-21 snow season, which was the same as fell in the 2019-2020 season. In the 21st century so far, the snow season of 2013-14 has been the biggest with 67 inches. The smallest was 21.3 in 2011-12.
City Editor Deb Kunkle contributed to this report.