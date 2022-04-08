After 12 years with Oelwein Community Schools, Transportation Director Mike Hillman has decided it is time to retire, spend more time camping, and drive other heavy equipment.
Hillman started with the Oelwein Community School District nine years ago after serving as the transportation director for Waverly Shell-Rock for nine years as well.
For the past several years, Oelwein has shared this role with Starmont Community School District, with Hillman spending half of his time in Oelwein, and the other half in Starmont.
Along with serving 18 years in public education, Hillman also served as fire chief for the Oelwein Fire Department and also farms west of town.
“We are excited for Mike to enjoy some more of what life has to offer him,When asked about the transition,” said Superintendent Josh Ehn. “I know he loves to camp and ride his motorcycle. Retirement will afford him time to do it. He has certainly earned it.”
In his absence, Oelwein Community Schools will hire, pending board approval on April 18, Nathan Westendorf, who is a lifelong resident of Oelwein and 1998 graduate of Oelwein High School.
Westendorf has served as an Oelwein firefighter for 20 years and was a full-time firefighter for 16 years before Oelwein dissolved the position.
Westendorf brings a vast knowledge of work in heavy equipment very similar to a school bus. He has also spent time working with students for both the Oelwein Community School District, as well as the Oelwein Head Start Preschool program.
“I think Westendorf will be able to slide right in and take off,” Ehn said. “His experience working with the city of Oelwein in high stress situations will allow him to be successful in this new role. The standards of fire truck care and maintenance will transition nicely to those standards we expect with our buses.”