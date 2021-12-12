Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa District 1, on Saturday received her COVID-19 booster shot and released the following statement.
“I received my COVID-19 booster shot today. I’m grateful for the team at Hy-Vee and for all of our health care workers who have been on the frontlines of fighting this pandemic. The American COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I believe getting vaccinated is the best defense against this virus. While I will continue encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and to talk to their doctor if they have any questions about the vaccine, I believe it should be your choice, not a government mandate.”