U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is running for re-election this fall.

 Public domain photo

Ashley Hinson, a Republican Congresswoman from Marion, was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday night with a kidney infection.

The news was announced by Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock through a statement, according to KMCH Radio.

