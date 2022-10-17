Ashley Hinson, a Republican Congresswoman from Marion, was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday night with a kidney infection.
The news was announced by Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock through a statement, according to KMCH Radio.
Hinson, who was elected to the U.S. House in 2020, is currently running for re-election to represent Iowa’s second congressional district.
In the release, Peacock said Hinson is appreciative of the well-wishes she has so far received, though is uncertain when she might return to the campaign trail.
Hinson was scheduled to debate her opponent, Liz Mathis of Hiawatha, tonight, which was to air on Iowa Public Television; in light of Hinson’s hospitalization, however, the event has been cancelled, KMCH reported. Hinson and Mathis have already held one debate, which occurred last Wednesday and focused on abortion rights and infrastructure, among other topics.
