Ashley Hinson has been barnstorming our Congressional District during the generous vacation time we provide our public servants.
She alternately warns us of the terrible threat Chinese Communism poses to us in Iowa and of the evil “war on breakfast” waged by woke Californians because they passed legislation requiring humane treatment of hogs.
Her website touts her introduction in Congress of the cleverly named Ending Agriculture Trade Suppressions (EATS) Act to stop California’s Prop 12.
Hinson is sponsoring the EATS legislation at the behest of big national pork conglomerates like Smithfield which is a wholly owned Chinese company present in every county in Iowa (but tell us again of the horrors of TikTok).
Smithfield’s vertically integrated ownership of semen to cellophane pork in Iowa is reminiscent of the old colonialism where Iowa raw materials (water, soil, crop production, farm labor) produce a valuable exported finished product to China while leaving the externalities of pollution, waste and damage here for us to deal with. Iowa’s livestock provides a fecal equivalent population of 183,000,000 people with no wastewater treatment required. (See The Swine Republic by Chris Jones)
Hinson needs to look in the mirror when she hypocritically demonizes China and then simultaneously promotes legislation favorable to their corporations.
David Mansheim
Parkersburg