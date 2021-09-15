Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa District 1, will hold a town hall for the general public from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Allamakee County Courthouse, 110 Allamakee St. NW, Waukon.
Hinson to hold town hall in Allamakee County on Thursday
