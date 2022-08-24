The freight elevator with warped metal flooring was carrying hopes on Wednesday.
For members of the non-profit trying to convert the brick-faced, two-story T.N. Carnal building on the south end of downtown into a regional events center, they are hoping for help in raising more than $3 million for it.
For Republican U.S. Rep Ashley Hinson, she is hoping for a second term. Her Wednesday stop in Oelwein was one of three scheduled in Northeast Iowa. Others were at a veterans hospital in Waukon and a broadband internet provider in Elkader.
Hinson is facing Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis in the redrawn 2nd Congressional District this fall.
The Oelwein Events Corporation Board members met up with Hinson first at Community Bank of Oelwein. Conversation in Bank President Jim Kullmer’s office opened with Hinson critiquing President Joe Biden’s upcoming announcement on college loan forgiveness before moving onto a few banking issues.
Kullmer is also chair of the Oelwein Events Corporation Board. Other board members on hand were Deb Howard, Oelwein Chambers and Area Development director; Sarah Lewis, vice president of Community Bank of Oelwein; and Curt Solsma, of Edward Jones Financial Services.
Then board members explained the events center project and described how it will be a boon to the entire region, but proving that to the satisfaction of state officials to grant purposes is a challenge.
They gave Hinson a magazine-quality publication designed for potential donor and then walked her over a few blocks to tour the building. While they are still early in their fundraising efforts, the board members told Hinson they have roughly $500,000 in commitments so far.
To figure out how Hinson can help, she said fact-finding is key to her being able to help with community projects such as this.
“We would be focused on the federal, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work with Iowa Economic development Corporation and help connect people,” Hinson said. “We work with our state delegations too.”
In all, the visit last around 30 minutes, and as their member of Congress had to leave for her next stop, members of the Events Corporation Board on the sidewalk outside with Hinson’s district representative, Kristina McBurney.
“You never know what comes available so that’s why we can just do some digging on our end and stay in touch,” McBurney said.