Rehabilitation of the former 1897 Cafe building into a new restaurant and bar, at 115 Main St. E. in downtown Fairbank, received encouragement to the tune of a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation tentative grant award through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Fairbank City Council heard Monday, June 26.
The city of Fairbank on March 27 committed $75,000 between a tax increment finance loan and an in-kind match.
“Fairbank received the catalyst grant, so that’s really exciting,” Lisa Kremer, executive director of Grow Buchanan County Economic Development Commission told the council Monday.
John Welsh, who has owned the building for over a year and owns Welsh Construction LLC, will have two years from the mid-June award to complete the project on what was formerly his grandparents’ building.
“You guys were (ranked) the first in the state for your application, so great, great opportunity for Fairbank,” Kremer said.
For grant scoring criteria, project impact makes up 60% of the possible score with project appropriateness and funding partnerships at 20% each, per IEDA.
The project is budgeted to cost almost $394,000, Kremer told the Daily Register. “The owner will be providing $218,000 in cash and sweat equity toward the project,” she said.
Welsh elaborated for the Daily Register on the grant pre-application narrative that was in council documents in January.
Welsh’s grandparents, Maurice and Wilma Welsh, owned the building for over 40 years. During this time it was called the Loaf and Ladle when his grandmother served soup there, and it later became the 1897 Café, John Welsh said. He recalled eating there with family in his youth.
The last 20 years, however, the building has been used for storage.
John Welsh hopes to renovate the building to accommodate one or two new businesses, such as a restaurant or café, coffee shop and ice cream shop. Plans call for renovating the aging soda fountain and ice cream station still in the building.
To make this happen, the inside and outside of this unique building will need to be refurbished, and a commercial kitchen added.
John, who attended Wapsie Valley schools, and his wife Stephanie, who attended West Central, developed a business plan to move forward owning the restaurant building, which John anticipates having someone else run. The couple are both business owners. For her part, Stephanie owns a spa business now located in Oelwein.
“They know what this building means to the community and how this additional business will serve as a catalyst for the community,” per the grant pre-application.
Construction will start, Welsh said, by remodeling the exterior — masonry, windows, and doors; then go inside and remodel the back kitchen addition, then the restaurant and two bars, one of which has the soda machine.