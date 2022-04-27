GUTTENBERG — Bootleggers River Tavern, a historic restaurant at 36835 Noble Road in Guttenberg, was destroyed in a fire Tuesday, April 26. Multiple agencies responded to the blaze which was called in at 6:39 p.m.
The business is a two-story building with the restaurant on the main level and apartment upstairs. The first firefighters responding were advised there was smoke and fire inside the downstairs business. All people and pets were evacuated from the upstairs residence before the fire department arrived and are safe.
Fire spread quickly and the building became fully involved. A large water shuttle system was set up and the fire was brought under control at approximately 10 p.m. The business was not open at the time of the blaze, but the structure is a total loss. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.
An initial investigation could not determine the cause of the fire, but it remains under investigation, according to the Guttenberg Fire Department.
The Fire Department returned Wednesday morning to extinguish some hot spots that had flared up.
The Guttenberg Fire Department was assisted by the Colesburg Fire Department, New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department, Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department, Elkader Fire Department, Garber Fire Department, Garnavillo Fire Department, Guttenberg Ambulance, Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, Guttenberg Police Department and Friedlein Excavating.