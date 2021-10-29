The Kuhns Memorial Blacksmith Shop, a display of past craftsmanship from pages of Oelwein’s history, received a most welcomed gift this week from Tim and Denise Wilson. The local couple donated siding and other construction materials to the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum for use in repairing/renovating the shop, which stands in the museum compound just south of Arnold Motors, along Highway 150 South.
Within the first 50 years of life in the town of Oelwein, many tradesmen set up shops to add to the business district and meet the needs of the growing city. Among those tradesmen was a blacksmith named Edward Kuhns. Kuhns Blacksmith Shop was located at 111-113 East Charles St., now the parking lot east of the Subway sandwich shop.
The town blacksmith was a key figure in building and repair of most metal objects from hinges to plowshares. Often using a broken piece as a pattern, a blacksmith could handcraft a new, whole piece with his extensive metal-working skills learned by experience. Various hammers, anvils and a forge, were common tools of the trade for the strong arms of the blacksmith.
Edward Kuhns’ two sons Joseph and Paul learned the trade from their father, along with added technical knowledge as the profession changed over the years and became more focused on welding and tractor repair. As Kuhns Blacksmith Shop transitioned into the next generation, Dale Cumberledge, husband of the Kuhns brothers’ sister Alice, joined the business. Alice served as the bookkeeper for many years. Eventually, Cumberledge’s son-in-law Jay Keller came into the business, becoming the last of those in the family trade.
Kuhns Blacksmith Shop operated through three generations and about 79 years before closing in 1999. Those tradesmen left their mark on the community in many areas from tractor repairs to ornamental iron railings, with some of those items still in use today.
The history of the blacksmith trade in Oelwein is preserved inside the Kuhns Memorial Blacksmith Shop, which first opened to the public in August 2013. It has been a popular point of interest for museum visitors since its opening. Now, museum members are working to preserve the outside of the building to protect those artifacts.
The generous donation from the Wilsons is a starting point for the project. Museum members hope others will see the project as a necessity and something worth a contribution of materials, time/labor or funds. The museum operates as a non-profit entity, so all donations are tax deductible. For more information, persons may call 1-319-283-0786 and leave a message.